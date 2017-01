JOHANNESBURG Oct 21 South Africa's biggest platinum mineworkers union AMCU has secured a mandate from its members over wages and other conditions in the industry, it said on Friday.

It is unclear what mandate the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union secured. It said in September it failed to reach a deal on workers pay with Anglo American Platinum , Impala Platinum and Lonmin . (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Susan Thomas)