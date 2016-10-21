* AMCU says deals still need final members' approval
* Terms of the deals not disclosed
* AMCU lead 5-month platinum strike in 2014
(Recasts with AMCU president comments)
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 South Africa's AMCU union
has reached wage deals in principle with platinum producers
Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and
Lonmin, subject to final approval from its members, the
union's president said on Friday.
This means a strike has almost certainly been averted in
South Africa's platinum sector, which is still recovering from a
crippling five-month stoppage led by the Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) in 2014.
"What our members have been demanding has been secured from
the companies," AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa told Reuters,
without elaborating.
Asked if AMCU had an agreement in principle with the three
producers, Mathunjwa responded: "Yes, subject to a mass meeting
of general members to confirm it again."
He said the meeting would be held on Oct. 30 and AMCU would
disclose more details at a press briefing next week.
Known for its militancy and strident tone, AMCU had publicly
sought wage increases of about 50 percent compared with offers
in the single digits from the employers. It is not clear if AMCU
watered down its demands to reach agreements.
Earlier AMCU said in a statement that it had received its
"members' mandate", which is union speak for their agreement, on
wages at the trio of companies while Lonmin confirmed it had
reached an agreement "in principle" with the union.
However, Amplats said on Friday that "wage negotiations are
progressing well" and it could "comment further in due course".
Sibanye Gold will be relieved at a wage deal as it
is set to take over Amplats' labour-intensive Rustenburg
operations, which is where the company's AMCU membership is
concentrated.
AMCU dislodged the once dominant National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) on South Africa's platinum belt in a turf war
that triggered violence in which dozens were killed. It is also
trying to grow its membership in the gold sector.
Heading off a strike is rare good news in the mining sector
in South Africa, where investors have been rattled by labour
unrest, policy uncertainty and generally depressed prices.
Platinum prices rallied in the third quarter of this year
but have since cooled and spot platinum is now only about 4.5
percent higher so far this year and below $930 an ounce.
Many shafts in South Africa remain loss-making at such
levels and companies have said they cannot afford big pay hikes.
But a drought has fuelled food price inflation, which was
running at 11.3 percent in September, and this in turn impacts
wage demands as the average South African miner typically has
several dependants he or she needs to feed.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg and Nqobile Dludla in
Johannesburg and Zandi Shabalala in Istanbul; Editing by Susan
Thomas)