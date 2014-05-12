JOHANNESBURG May 12 South Africa will move in more police officers to the strike-hit platinum belt, the ministry of police said on Monday after a Lonmin worker was killed as he reported for work on Monday.

"Visible policing will be intensified from Wednesday May 14, 2014, the date that Lonmin hopes that striking mineworkers will return to work," the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Goodman)