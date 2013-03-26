JOHANNESBURG, March 26 South African mining
company Shanduka Coal said on Tuesday it had fired 250 workers
who had been on a wildcat strike at its Graspan Colliery.
Unlisted Shanduka, which supplies coal to power utility
Eskom, said in a statement it had dismissed the
workers who went on a illegal strike last week for higher
bonuses.
"The situation at Graspan Colliery is currently calm and
returning to normal," the company said, adding the fired workers
would be able to appeal their dismissal.
The labour unrest at Graspan and other coal mines had raised
concerns about electricity supply in Africa's top economy.
Shanduka Coal is majority-owned by investment firm Shanduka
Holdings, which is 25 percent owned by China's sovereign wealth
fund.
Seven strikers were admitted to hospital last week after
police fired rubber bullets at the strikers, who had tried to
charge police lines with earth-moving equipment.
