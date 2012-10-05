JOHANNESBURG Oct 5 Shell has declared
force majeure on fuel deliveries in South Africa's economic hub
of Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria,
due to a two-week strike by more than 20,000 truck drivers, the
company said on Friday.
"There is fuel available across the country so the issue is
not fuel supply but the challenge is delivering it safely to our
retail sites," the company said in an emailed response to
questions.
Force majeure refers to a measure that covers the company
and its customers should delivery of fuel not occur due to
circumstances beyond their control.