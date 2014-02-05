JOHANNESBURG Feb 5 Government-brokered talks between mine union AMCU and the world's three biggest platinum producers to end a two week wage strike in South Africa have adjourned to allow for individual consultations, the mediator said on Wednesday.

"The individual engagements with the parties will be taking place shortly," Nerine Kahn, director of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, said in a statement.