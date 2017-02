JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 South Africa's Chamber of Mines said on Thursday it was not planning to reopen wage talks for existing agreements in the gold and coal sectors, rebuffing a union report.

"Our position at the Chamber of Mines is that there is no reopening of negotiations," spokesman Jabu Maphalala told Reuters. The National Union of Mineworkers had said on Wednesday the chamber, the main industry body, had agreed to reopen such talks.

