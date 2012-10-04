CAPE TOWN Oct 4 Toyota said on Thursday an illegal three-day strike at its South African manufacturing plant in the port city of Durban had ended with production expected to resume on Friday.

"The strike has been resolved," company spokesman Leo Kok said, adding that 2,428 vehicles were not produced during the stoppage at the plant, which exports half of its cars. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)