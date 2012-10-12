CAPE TOWN Oct 12 South African transport unions have signed a wage deal ending a three-week strike, the employers association said on Friday, putting a stop to labour unrest that has hit deliveries of fuel, cash and consumer goods in Africa's biggest economy.

"The agreement has been signed by everyone. The strike is off immediately," Penwell Lunga, chairman of the Road Freight Employers Association told Reuters.

He said workers have agreed to accept wage increase of 10 percent from March 2013, 8 percent the following year and 9 percent for the final year. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)