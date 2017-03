JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 South African junior gold producer Village Main Reef said on Wednesday it had reached a wage agreement with striking union members at its Tau Lekoa mine.

The company said it had agreed to increase wages by 8 percent for some employees and 7.5 percent for others. Another small producer, Pan African Resources, earlier said it reached a similar agreement. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)