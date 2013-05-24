JOHANNESBURG May 24 South Africa's main auto union on Friday threatened to "halt production" at a Volkswagen factory in the country to protest against the dismissal of it its members.

"We call on the Volkswagen South Africa oligarchy to immediately stop these dismissals of workers. If VWSA fails to adhere to this demand, we will be forced to halt production until this impasse is resolved," the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa said. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)