JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 South Africa is expected to harvest 1.63 million tonnes of sugar in the 2015/2016 season, down 22 percent from the previous season and the lowest since 1995 due to a drought, an industry body said on Wednesday.

The worst drought in a century has hurt the sugar producing regions, forcing the some mills to remain closed and trimming jobs in the sector. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)