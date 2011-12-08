Japan spot LNG contract price in January rises to two-year high
TOKYO, Feb 9 Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes for Japan, the world's top buyer, rose to a two-year high in January, official data showed on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN Dec 8 South Africa may delay electricity tariff increases, a move likely to hurt state-owned power utility Eskom's funding drive, the Energy Minister said on Thursday.
Last year the country's power regulator granted Eskom a 24.8 percent tariff increase for the 2010/11 financial year, falling short of a requested 35 percent hike.
For the next two financial years Eskom was granted increases of 25.8 percent and 25.9 percent respectively, as it seeks cash to build new power plants in the world's top platinum producer and major gold exporter.
"What we are considering is an approach that delays the tariff increase," Minister Dipuo Peters said in a written response to questions in parliament.
"This is being considered in the next tariff determination for the period starting in 2013," she said, but did not give further details about possible rate adjustments.
Eskom, which provides almost all of the power in Africa's largest economy, expects its debt to reach 400 billion rand ($49.72 billion)in three years time as it ramps up funding to build new power plants and prevent a repeat of power shortages in 2008 which crippled the key mining sector.
($1 = 8.0458 South African rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf, editing by Ed Stoddard)
