CAPE TOWN Feb 14 South Africa's finance
ministry will review its tax regime this year, including looking
at mining royalties, to ensure the government is raising
sufficient revenue from the economy, President Jacob Zuma said.
"Later this year, the Minister of Finance will be
commissioning a study of our current tax policies to make sure
that we have an appropriate revenue base to support public
spending," Zuma said in his annual State of the Nation address
on Thursday.
"Part of this study will evaluate the current mining
royalties regime, with regard to its ability to suitably serve
our people," he added.
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan delivers his 2013/14 budget
on Feb. 27 against a backdrop of sluggish growth in Africa's
biggest economy, a stubbornly wide spending gap and turbulent
labour relations in the key mining sector.
In an interim budget in October, Gordhan forecast a deficit
of 4.5 percent of GDP for 2013/14, higher than a 4.0 percent gap
projected in February.
Fitch Ratings cut South Africa's sovereign credit rating to
BBB from BBB-plus in January, citing rising social and political
tensions and the inability of the government to implement
effective reforms.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ron Askew)