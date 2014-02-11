Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAPE TOWN Feb 11 South Africa's telecom regulator said it had received an official request from mobile operator MTN Group requesting that planned regulatory price cuts be scrapped, a senior official said on Tuesday .
Africa's largest economy has moved to drastically slash communication costs to improve competition, a move opposed by mobile operators who argue it will hurt their profits. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by David Dolan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)