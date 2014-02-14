CAPE TOWN Feb 14 South Africa's telecoms regulator said on Friday it would delay the introduction of planned call rate cuts by two months to allow it to respond to a court challenge by one of the country's biggest mobile operators.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa had planned to slash mobile termination rates by 50 percent at the start of March but has now moved that date to May 1. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)