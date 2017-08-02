FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 2, 2017 / 12:06 PM / a day ago

South Africa's telecoms regulator eyes new mobile tariff regulations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Africa could impose a new plan to lower mobile call termination rates when the current three-year regulations end on September 30, the telecom regulator's acting chairman said on Wednesday.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) in 2014 implemented a three-year "glide path", the timetable for bringing down rates gradually, for telecoms companies, including Vodacom and MTN.

"As to whether we will determine a new glide path or will then regulate certain aspects of the voice market, it's a decision that we will make and that will be in effect from October 1," Rubben Mohlaloga, an ICASA councillor and acting chairman told reporters in parliament. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.