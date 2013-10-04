JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 South Africa's telecoms regulator on Friday proposed a cut of up to 75 percent over the next three years in the fees mobile phone companies can charge rivals to use their network.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa said it planned it cut the mobile termination rate to 10 cents from 40 cents now. Companies will have 14 days to comment on the draft regulations, it said. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)