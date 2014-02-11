Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 11 MTN Group said on Tuesday it would pursue 'legal options' against South Africa's telecommunications regulator over a plan to halve the rates operators can charge each other to use their networks.
"MTN has exhausted all avenues of engagement with the regulator on this matter and is left with no alternative but to pursue its legal options," Zunaid Bulbulia, the chief executive of its South African unit, said in a statement. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)