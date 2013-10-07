JOHANNESBURG Oct 7 South African mobile operator Vodacom Group said on Monday the telecom regulator's plan to cut in half by next year the fees carriers charge rivals to use their network was "too steep" and could have a "serious negative impact".

Shares of Vodacom, a unit of Britain's Vodafone Plc and rival MTN Group were hit on Monday after South Africa's telecoms regulator said it planned to cut mobile termination rates by 75 percent over the next three years.