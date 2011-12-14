By Wendell Roelf
CARNARVON, South Africa Dec 14 The
occasional sheep seeks respite from a sun that has scorched
rocks black in this semi-desert region that South Africa hopes
will host the world's most powerful radio telescope.
Chosen because of its remoteness, with hills providing an
extra shield against radio interference, the Carnarvon area
could emerge as the African base for a telescope 50 times more
sensitive and 10,000 times faster than any in existence.
Africa is competing against Australia for the right to host
the 2 billion euro ($2.62 billion) Square Kilometre Array (SKA)
telescope, and its antennas and other receptors will extend in a
pin-wheel design for 3,000 square kms (1,200 square miles).
Its centre must be in as remote a place as possible, free
from electronic signals, and that is why Carnarvon, about 450 km
northeast of Cape Town, is the site of a pilot project.
The SKA project, funded by a variety of countries and
research institutions, is expected to come on line in 2023 and a
decision is expected in February on whether Africa or
Australia-New Zealand will be the site of the one of the world's
biggest scientific construction projects.
"There are not many opportunities to serve as this kind of
catalytic agent to catapult South Africa and the continent into
the league of a serious scientific player," Deputy Science
Minister Derek Hanekom told Reuters.
BOOST FOR AFRICA
South Africa already hosts the Southern African Large
Telescope, the largest of its sort in the southern hemisphere.
Australia is building what it says is one of the world's
premier sites for radio astronomy in the sparsely populated Mid
West region of Western Australia.
Its bid with New Zealand boasts "extreme radio quietness and
excellent atmospheric conditions" as well as a greater ease of
doing business and greater safety than southern Africa.
South Africa, leading the continent's bid with eight other
African nations, said it can provide lower construction costs, a
comparable radio quiet zone and good value for money.
South Africa has budgeted about 1 billion rand ($120
million) for the next phase of its radio astronomy programme
after investing close to 1 billion to set up infrastructure.
If Africa was successful, the SKA telescope would eventually
consist of about 3,000 antennas, half of them grouped at the
main site on the outskirts of Carnarvon in the Northern Cape
province, and the rest in Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, Ghana,
Mauritius, Madagascar, Kenya and Zambia.
SEEKING ALIENS
Seven antennas already erected at the Losberg terrain near
Carnarvon have provided the engineering and design basis for
Africa's SKA bid, and the MeerKAT project in the Karoo is ready
to expand to 64 antennas.
MeerKAT will be the most powerful radio telescope in the
southern hemisphere when it comes on line in 2016, and almost
all of its components are locally manufactured.
MeerKAT and SKA will probe for alien life, search for clues
about when the universe was born some 13.7 billion years ago
during the Big Bang, and help shed light on celestial conundrums
such as dark energy, black holes and pulsars.
At the project site, computing equipment will be buried
underground to limit radio signal interference. Cell phone
companies MTN and Vodacom are developing
technologies to ensure their towers do not transmit signals into
the demarcated radio astronomy reserve.
The site, more than one hour's drive along a bumpy and dusty
dirt road from Carnarvon, is literally in the middle of nowhere.
The region last made news in 1929 when Malcolm Campbell tried
to break the world land speed record on the Verneukpan salt pan.
For locals the project has brought hope and money.
"My business has picked up because contractors, scientists
with the project are always looking for a place to stay," said
Pieter Hoffman, owner of the Lord Carnarvon guest house.
"There is more business in town and more jobs. So it's good
for the town and the future is looking good."
($1 = 8.2823 South African rand)
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
