Two German archaeologists kidnapped in Nigeria have been freed - police
KADUNA, Nigeria Two German archaeologists who were kidnapped in central Nigeria have been freed, a police official said on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG, June 29 South Africa's ruling ANC is debating ways to nationalise struggling fixed-line operator Telkom, a delegate at the party's five-yearly policy conference said on Friday.
"There is support for the measure but it will not be included in the economic report because of the sensitivity," the delegate told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.
"We discussed financing mechanisms to buy out the share not held by government and pension funds," the delegate added.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas is being investigated by the Hawks elite police unit as part of a probe into allegations of corruption at state-owned South African Airways (SAA), the City Press newspaper reported on Sunday.
BANJUL The World Bank's Vice President for Africa, Makhtar Diop, said on Saturday he had agreed to give Gambia $60 million in budget support after government allegations that former ruler Yahya Jammeh took tens of millions of dollars in public money, leaving it heavily indebted.