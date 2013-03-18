Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG, March 18 South African fixed-line operator Telkom SA said on Monday it had won a court dispute with an affiliate of China's ZTE Corp that had put on hold its planned network overhaul.
Telkom last year was forced to suspend a long-awaited upgrade to higher-speed broadband after infrastructure provider ZTE Mzansi won a court interdict to halt the project.
ZTE Mzansi, a joint venture between China's ZTE Corp and local black-owned companies, took Telkom to court after being disqualified from bidding for the project.
Telkom said in a statement the Supreme Court of Appeal had set aside the earlier interdict, meaning it could go ahead with the network upgrade unabated.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)