JOHANNESBURG, March 18 South African fixed-line operator Telkom SA said on Monday it had won a court dispute with an affiliate of China's ZTE Corp that had put on hold its planned network overhaul.

Telkom last year was forced to suspend a long-awaited upgrade to higher-speed broadband after infrastructure provider ZTE Mzansi won a court interdict to halt the project.

ZTE Mzansi, a joint venture between China's ZTE Corp and local black-owned companies, took Telkom to court after being disqualified from bidding for the project.

Telkom said in a statement the Supreme Court of Appeal had set aside the earlier interdict, meaning it could go ahead with the network upgrade unabated.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)