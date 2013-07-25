PRETORIA, July 25 South African fixed-line operator Telkom said on Thursday it had signed a wage agreement with unions that would increase its personnel costs by 6.8 percent over the next three years.

The move will affect 16,800 employees belonging to the Communication Workers Union and is meant to address the historical pay differences between white and black employees, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)