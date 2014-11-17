JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 Telkom SA, South Africa's biggest landline provider, posted an expected 67 percent drop in first-half earnings on Monday, hit in part by restructuring costs after it had to let go hundreds of workers.

Telkom reported diluted headline earnings of 212.1 cents a share for the six months to Sept. 30, from a restated 649.8 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa, excludes certain one-off items.

The company said it laid off more than 400 managers whose voluntary retrenchment and severance packages cost 325 million rand ($29 million). Last year's results were also inflated by a one-time gain related to medical aid benefits for retired employees.

Telkom said total revenue declined slightly to 16.2 billion rand as fixed-line usage shrank by 12 percent. However, mobile revenue increased by 5 percent.

"Operating revenue decreased due to the continuous decline in fixed-line voice revenue and lower data leased line revenue resulting from self-provisioning by other licensed operators," Telkom said in a statement.

Telkom shares have more than double so far this year, augmenting a rise of nearly 70 percent in 2013. (1 US dollar = 11.0700 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)