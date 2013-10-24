JOHANNESBURG Oct 24 South African fixed-line operator Telkom SA said on Thursday it had suspended its chief financial officer due to an investigation into allegations made against him.

CFO Jacques Schindehutte had been suspended as of Thursday, the company said, adding Deon Fredericks will serve as acting CFO until the disciplinary process is finished. It did not give any details about the allegations or the investigation. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)