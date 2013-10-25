JOHANNESBURG Oct 25 South African fixed-line operator Telkom SA said on Friday the suspension of its chief financial officer was related to allegations of personal misconduct and not insider trading.

Telkom on Thursday suspended Jacques Schindehutte due to an investigation into allegations against him.

"The suspension relates to allegations of personal misconduct leveled against Mr. Schindehutte and which came to the Board's attention through a whistleblower," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)