JOHANNESBURG Oct 24 More than 300 Telkom SA managers have left the company voluntarily in the landline provider's restructuring process, the Solidarity union said on Thursday.

Telkom is slashing jobs from a management layer of 2,650 posts to make it more agile in an aggressively competitive environment.

Most of the managers have been placed in new positions, but another 104 do not have the skills required for an outstanding 168 positions yet to be filled.

They might still be forcibly laid off, Solidarity spokesman Marius Croucamp told Reuters.

"They are still trying to match that group of 104 within the 168 posts still available in the new structure. And those that cannot be reasonably match will be forcibly retrenched," he said. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)