Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South Africa's Telkom SA has laid off 406 managers, the chief executive of the fixed-line operator said on Monday, following months of wrangling with unions over restructuring.
Chief Executive Sipho Maseko said this in a conference call following the release of Telkom's first-half earnings. The company has been on a drive to cut costs and boost earnings as demand for fixed-line services falls due to stiff competition from mobile operators. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)