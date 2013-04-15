South Africa's antitrust watchdog seeks fine for Unilever
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG, April 15 South Africa's Times media group has reached agreement with Pearson Overseas Holdings to buy the 50 percent stake in BDFM Publishing that it does already own, Times Media said on Monday.
The purchase would give Times Media 100 percent ownership of BDFM. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)
LONDON Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries must lower production costs to compete better with shale producers, Nigeria's oil minister said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union should step up funding for the United Nation's migration agency to return migrants stranded in Libya to their home countries further south in Africa, the bloc's current president says.