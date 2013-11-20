(Adds comment from union and opposition party)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 20 South Africa will introduce an unpopular road toll in the Johannesburg area next month, the transport minister said on Wednesday, setting the government up for a confrontation with its labour union allies ahead of elections next year.

The controversial electronic levies, known as e-tolls, have strained relations between the African National Congress (ANC) and its partners in organised labour, normally the ruling party's most reliable vote-gathering machine.

The tolls will start on Dec. 3 on motorways in and around Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said, to repay a $2 billion bond issued to finance massive upgrades to Africa's busiest road network.

South Africa's largest labour federation, COSATU, was unusually harsh in its rebuke, saying the tolls were an attempt to privatise roads that have already been paid for by taxes. It urged motorists to refuse to pay.

The tolls are likely to drive up commuting costs for millions of South Africans, who are already squeezed by slow economic growth and high levels of household debt.

That could aggravate discontent with President Jacob Zuma's government, which is increasingly unpopular with the middle classes and young South Africans disaffected by the slow pace of change two decades after the end of apartheid.

The ANC, which won two thirds of the vote in 2009, also faces a new challenge from the ultra-left Economic Freedom Fighters, led by Julius Malema, a former ANC youth leader and Zuma protege who was expelled from the ruling party last year.

Recruiting in townships and shanty towns by railing against Zuma and his "government of the rich", analysts say Malema could take around 5 percent of the vote - at the expense of the ANC - in the elections expected in late April.

The opposition Democratic Alliance, usually dismissed as the party of white privilege, has also piled in, spying an opportunity to make in-roads with black middle-class voters.

"Many people are feeling very angry about this," party spokesman Mmusi Maimane said. "I encourage you to take this frustration to the ballot box next year and vote out the government that has enforced this system on an unwilling province." (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)