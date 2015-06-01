UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, June 1 An American tourist was mauled to death in South Africa on Monday when a lion jumped into her vehicle through an open window at a park on the outskirts of Johannesburg, police and officials said.
"She was driving with a male person at the park, they were attacked by the lion, she was killed at the park and the man has been taken to hospital," police spokesman Lungelo Dlamini said.
Dlamini said he did not have a name for the 22-year-old woman or what part of the United States she was from. Her travelling companion was South African.
The woman died while paramedics tried to save her, Lion Park assistant director of operations Scott Simpson said.
"The gentleman sustained some injuries to his arm, he was fighting the lion off inside the car. Our staff rushed over immediately and chased the lion away from the car," Simpson told local radio.
Last month, a lion killed a man at a zoo in the South African city of East London after he jumped into the animal's enclosure. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by James Macharia and Katharine Houreld)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources