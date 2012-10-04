CAPE TOWN Oct 4 An illegal strike has halted production at Toyota Motor Corp's manufacturing plant in the South African city of Durban for the last three days, a company official said on Thursday.

The plant produces 120,000 units a year, with 50 percent of the cars destined for the export market and the rest sold in South Africa and neighbouring states.

"At the moment workers are striking. There is no production," Toyota SA spokesman Leo Kok said. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)