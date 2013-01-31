JOHANNESBURG Jan 31 At least 150 people, including children, were injured on Thursday when two commuter trains collided near the South African capital of Pretoria, emergency services said.

The accident occurred when a train crashed into a stationary locomotive near Attridgeville, a suburb west of Pretoria.

"Many are walking wounded and already left. There are 20 people in serious condition and one, the driver of the second train, is in a critical condition," local emergency services spokesman Johan Pieterse said.

Train services had been interrupted as a result of the accident, whose cause was being investigated, he added.

South Africa signed a $5.8 billion contract with France's Alstom in December to supply 3,600 new train cars as part of a 10-year programme to overhaul its ageing rail network. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley)