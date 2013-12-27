JOHANNESBURG Dec 27 Eleven people were injured
when two passenger trains collided near a station in the South
African coastal city of Durban, emergency services said on
Friday.
Police were investigating the cause of the crash, which
involved two trains travelling in the same direction, Netcare
911 spokesman Chris Botha said.
Rescue workers had to free one woman trapped under the
wreckage, who was taken to hospital, Botha said. Ten other
people suffered mild to moderate injuries.
South Africa is in the midst of upgrading its creaking
passenger rail network to improve public transport for millions
of poor people without cars. About 90 percent of its train
carriages date back to the 1950s, and long delays are common.
The government last year awarded a $5.8 billion contract to
French transport group Alstom SA to supply 3,600 new
carriages over ten years. The first batch is expected to be
delivered in mid-2015.
