(Removes reference to 65 percent of earnings from unsecured
lending after company clarification.)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 23 South African financial
firm Transaction Capital said on Wednesday it would
sell back its majority stake in unsecured lender Bayport
Financial Services for 1.3 billion rand ($133.42 million) to
minority shareholder Bayport Management.
Bayport Management, which operates unsecured lending
businesses in six African countries and Colombia, entered South
Africa in 2005 and sold the stake in its South African unit to
Transaction in 2010.
Transaction Capital said in a statement that "negative
sentiment" around the unsecured lending industry has caused the
market to ignore Bayport's performance.
Analysts have warned about the pace of growth in unsecured
lending - short-term loans not backed by collateral - in
Africa's biggest economy.
Transaction said the price represents a multiple of 1.5 time
book value, or 7.15 times headline earnings for the year to
March 2013.
Shares of Transaction Capital were down 1.4 percent at 7.92
rand as of 1434 GMT.
($1 = 9.7438 South African rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)