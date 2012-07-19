Kenya's Safaricom airs worry over fake mobile monitoring plan
NAIROBI Kenya's biggest telecoms operator, Safaricom , voiced "strong reservations" on Friday over the regulator's plan to monitor mobile phones on networks to detect counterfeits.
JOHANNESBURG, July 19 South Africa's Transnet has issued an initial price guidance on a $500 million 10-year Eurobond at 300-312.5 basis points above 10-year U.S. Treasuries, IFR, a Thomson Reuters markets service, reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Ed Cropley)
NAIROBI Kenya's biggest telecoms operator, Safaricom , voiced "strong reservations" on Friday over the regulator's plan to monitor mobile phones on networks to detect counterfeits.
ISTANBUL Turkey has increased scrutiny of Russian-speaking Muslim communities in the past few months following a series of attacks blamed on Islamic State, a concrete example of the renewed relationship between the two countries.
JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma has referred a bill allowing state expropriation of land back to parliament because lawmakers failed to facilitate adequate public participation, the presidency said on Friday.