JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 South African logistics group Transnet may only move around 68 million tonnes of export coal this financial year despite an expanded rail capacity as producers limit exports due to low prices, the head of its freight rail unit said on Wednesday.

"We would like to do 73-75 million tonnes, but market conditions dictate what will ultimately happen," Siyabonga Gama told Reuters.

"We've got capacity to move about 76-78 million tonnes, but just based on the first half, we will probably end at around 68 million tonnes." (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)