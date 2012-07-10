* Transport of export coal up 8.8 pct in 2011/12
* To move 73-75 mln T of export coal in 2012/13
(Adds detail)
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, July 10 South African logistics
group Transnet is committed to raising capacity on its
coal export rail line despite a policy debate that could curb
outside sales if the commodity is declared a "strategic
resource," its head said on Tuesday.
Coal exporters in South Africa, which include Anglo American
, Exxaro, Sasol, BHP Billiton
and Xstrata Coal, have long been eager to export
more coal to supply growing demand from power plants in Asia.
Transnet has been investing heavily to upgrade its ageing
infrastructure and push more coal through the Richards Bay Coal
Terminal on South Africa's Indian Ocean coast.
The group moved 67.7 million tonnes of export coal in the
year to the end of March, up 8.8 percent on the previous year.
But the ruling African National Congress is debating whether
to declare coal a strategic resource to ensure South African
power plants are well supplied. The country relies on the dark
rock for about 85 percent of its power needs.
"There will always be coal that will be exported for the
foreseeable future," Chief Executive Brian Molefe said at the
company's annual results briefing. "I don't think we (South
Africa) will ever consume all the coal we have."
Transnet in April launched a 300 billion rand ($36.3
billion), seven-year capital expansion programme meant to
upgrade its rail and port infrastructure and boost capacity,
especially on the lines carrying coal, iron ore and manganese.
Part of the plan is to raise capacity on the coal export
line to 98 million tonnes by 2019 and position South Africa as a
key exporter of thermal coal.
Transnet is confident of moving between 73-75 million tonnes
of export coal in the current financial year to March 2013,
despite a more than 20 percent drop in coal prices.
Molefe said global economic woes were unlikely to have a
major impact on its ambitious expansion programme, although in a
worst-case scenario, the company may have to trim the
investment plan by 50 billion rand over seven years, he said.
($1 = 8.2650 South African rand)
(Editing by Ed Stoddard)