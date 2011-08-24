JOHANNESBURG Aug 24 The rail operations of
South Africa's state-owned freight logistics group Transnet
may be split into a separate firm if proposals by the
Department of Transport are implemented, the Business Day
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Transnet operates South Africa's entire rail network but has
been unable to keep pace with demand, including by coal
producers who export to China and India.
Bottlenecks have constrained exports and economic growth and
put pressure on the country's road network as heavy trucks have
to do the work that trains cannot.
Under the proposal, which would require cabinet approval,
Transnet's infrastructure assets would be housed in a separate
state-owned rail utility which would manage them on behalf of
the government, Business Day said.
The newspaper also said that parts of the rail network would
be open to the private sector under a draft policy.
Officials in the department could not immediately be reached
for comment on the report.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)