JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 The head of South Africa's
logistics group Transnet said on Thursday that it was
"inappropriate" to speak about a split of the freight rail unit
from the group at this time and that the matter needed more
debate before a decision is made.
Quoting proposals by the Department of Transport, a media
report suggested this week that the freight rail unit may be
split away to open the business to the private sector.
"There is a role for the private sector to play ... but not
as radical as suggested," Chief Executive Brian Molefe told
journalists.
