JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 The head of South Africa's logistics group Transnet said on Thursday that it was "inappropriate" to speak about a split of the freight rail unit from the group at this time and that the matter needed more debate before a decision is made.

Quoting proposals by the Department of Transport, a media report suggested this week that the freight rail unit may be split away to open the business to the private sector.

"There is a role for the private sector to play ... but not as radical as suggested," Chief Executive Brian Molefe told journalists. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)