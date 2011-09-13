CAPE TOWN, Sept 13 South Africa's state-owned freight logistics group Transnet is not under pressure to go and borrow in international capital markets and may delay a global bond issue until next year, group CEO Brian Molefe said on Tuesday.

"We are not under pressure to go into the international markets to borrow money, we are quite comfortable from a cash point of view," Molefe told journalists after briefing parliament in Cape Town.

"At an appropriate time when we feel we need to go into the markets we will go into the markets, it may be this year or may be next year," he said. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Editing by Phumza Macanda)