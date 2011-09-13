(Adds detail, background)

By Wendell Roelf

CAPE TOWN, Sept 13 South African state-owned freight logistics group Transnet is not under pressure to go and borrow in international capital markets and may delay a global bond issue until next year, CEO Brian Molefe said on Tuesday.

"We are not under pressure to go into the international markets to borrow money. We are quite comfortable from a cash point of view," Molefe told journalists.

"At an appropriate time when we feel we need to go into the markets we will go into the markets. It may be this year or may be next year," he said.

Reporting an improved balance sheet in June, Transnet said it was planning to borrow 25.6 billion rand over the next five years for capital expenditure and the redemption of existing loans.

Transnet, which transports commodities such as coal and iron ore from mines to export terminals, launched an oversubscribed $750 million five-year bond in February.

Molefe said cash requirements would determine the size of a future bond issue.

"When we have looked at our cash requirements we will decide on the size of the bond," he said.

Transnet is accumulating more debt because it has to spend 110 billion over the next five years upgrading its ageing rail lines and terminals.

Its gearing ratio is expected to peak at about 47 percent over the next three years from around 35-37 percent now, before tapering to 40 percent.

"Our gearing for purposes of covenants on loan agreements is 50 percent, so we still have quite good head room for gearing to borrow some more. This is debt to total assets or debt to equity," Molefe told legislators. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Editing by Phumza Macanda)