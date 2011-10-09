JOHANNESBURG Oct 9 A unit of state-owned
freight company Transnet opened a line to transport magnetite
for export, after disruptions caused by damage to a bridge, the
company said in a statement late on Saturday.
The Brakspruit bridge in the country's Limpopo province was
damaged last year. Transnet had measures in place to minimise
the impact of disruptions and exports were not significantly
affected.
Transnet Freight Rail opened the Phalaborwa-Hoedspruit
railway on Saturday and is transporting at a yearly rate of 4
million tons.
"Transnet boasts a record of 1.9 million tons achieved in
the first six months of the current financial year. This is 46
percent more than what was achieved during the same period last
year," the company said.
Transnet said it has set a target of achieving 10
million tons in five years.
Transnet transports commodities such as coal and iron
ore from mines to export terminals and sends fuel from coastal
refineries to the inland market.
The company is investing billions of dollars to upgrade its
rail and port infrastructure to boost capacity.
(Reporting by Phumza Macanda; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)