* Multi-product pipeline will carry petrol, diesel, jet fuel
* Total project cost at 23.4 bln rand
HEIDELBERG, South Africa Jan 11 South
African logistics group Transnet started operating a
new multi-product fuel pipeline on Wednesday, the company's
single biggest capital project to date, although it will take
until 2013 to reach intended capacity.
The 24-inch pipeline running over 550 km replaces an old
12-inch multi-product line from Durban to Johannesburg, built in
1965, which is nearing the end of its life.
The line will help supply fuel to South Africa's Gauteng
province, the country's economic hub.
"(The new pipeline) is the greenest, safest and most
cost-effective method of fuel delivery," Chief Executive Brian
Molefe said at the launch.
"It will ensure that the inland market demand is met ...
(and) ease road congestion by reducing the number of tankers on
our roads."
The entire project includes the pipeline, a network of
smaller inland pipelines, pump stations and associated terminals
at a total cost of around 23.4 billion rand ($2.9 billion), more
than double an initial forecast of 11.1 billion rand.
Until all terminals are completed, Transnet will only be
able to use the new pipeline at half capacity and send only
diesel, while the old line will be used to send other products.
Once all facilities are ready in 2013, the new line will
carry petrol, diesel and jet fuel at a capacity of a million
litres per hour, which can be tripled to meet rising demand over
the following two decades via modular expansions.
Molefe said he was confident there would be no further cost
escalations to the project. The pipeline is expected to operate
for 75 to 80 years, he added.
Transnet was granted a 59.9 percent increase in fuel
pipeline tariffs for 2011/12 to help pay for the project, and
the logistics group applied for another 22 percent increase in
tariffs for the 2012/13 financial year to help cover the costs.
($1 = 8.1163 South African rand)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Jane Baird)