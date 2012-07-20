(Recasts with Transnet statement)
JOHANNESBURG, July 20 South African state rail
freight group Transnet said on Friday its $1 billion
Eurobond issued in the United States was oversubscribed and
would be used to finance the group's capital investment
programme.
Transnet did not say by how much the issue, which has a
coupon or interest rate of 4.0 percent, was oversubscribed by.
IFR said it was fetching a yield of 4.141 percent.
"The bond is the highest amount of money that has ever been
raised by Transnet in a single issuance without a government
guarantee. At 10 years to maturity, it is also the longest tenor
ever issued by Transnet in the international debt capital
markets," Transnet said in a statement.
JP Morgan and Standard Bank acted as
bookrunners.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)