JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South African state-owned
transport group Transnet will borrow 2.8 billion rand ($230
million) from Germany's KfW Development Bank to help fund the
country's biggest ever locomotive acquisition, the state news
agency said on Tuesday.
The loan will mature in 15-years, with a five-year grace
period in which Transnet will only be paying interest, the state
news agency said.
The funds will be used to partially fund a $1.2 billion
locomotive construction contract with Toronto-listed Bombardier
.
Transnet is investing about 312 billion rand by 2019 to
expand the railways, ports and pipelines that handle commodities
in Africa's most advanced economy.
The logistics group last year said it would order
locomotives from General Electric (GE), Bombardier and
two Chinese firms for the expansion.
In March last year, Transnet said it had awarded contracts
to build 1,064 train locomotives.
($1 = 12.1750 rand)
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)