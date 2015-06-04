CAPE TOWN, June 4 South Africa's government is reviewing its controversial new travel rules for minors, amid signs that they are already hurting the key tourism sector, Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom said on Thursday.

"Negative effects are being reported by tour operators and airlines which have taken the form of cancellations," Hanekom told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Africa in Cape Town.

"Air China is reconsidering flights to South Africa (and) one of their reasons was the visa requirements." (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)