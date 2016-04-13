JOHANNESBURG, April 13 South Africa's Treasury
said on Wednesday it was still considering an application by
state-owned arms manufacturer Denel to do business with a
company owned by the Gupta family, which has been under scrutiny
over its alleged close ties to President Jacob Zuma.
South Africa's top banks and some audit firms recently cut
ties with the holding company for the Gupta family's businesses,
Oakbay Investments, following speculation that the family has
undue influence with Zuma. Some of those companies cited
reputational risk as a reason for ending the ties.
According to South African media reports, Denel said last
week that it had set up a joint venture with a Gupta-associated
company, VR Laser Services, and that all legal processes had
been followed.
The Treasury, however, said on Wednesday that Denel
submitted an application on Dec. 10 to set up the joint venture
but the department requested further information before
approving the deal.
"The Minister of Finance is still considering this
application, and further information has been requested from
Denel," the Treasury said in a statement.
State-owned companies are required to obtain approval from
relevant government departments, including the finance ministry,
before making major financial transactions, it said.
The joint venture, to be called Denel Asia and based in Hong
Kong, would manufacture a variety of steel products for defence,
mining, rail and transport industries and would be 51 percent
owned by Denel and 49 percent owned by VR Laser Services, media
reports said.
Oakbay Investments lists VR Laser among the firms that are
part of the group on its website. Oakbay officials were not
available to comment.
The relationship between Zuma and the wealthy Gupta family
has been under scrutiny for years but it burst into the open
last month when senior figures went public to say the family had
exerted undue influence, including offering cabinet positions.
Zuma has denied suggestions the Guptas wield undue political
power. The Guptas have also dismissed such reports, saying they
are pawns in a plot to get Zuma out of office.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia and
Susan Fenton)