JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 Executives at Eskom have
resisted several attempts to investigate coal contracts entered
into by the state-owned power utility, South Africa's Treasury
said on Monday.
Eskom said in a statement over the weekend that the Treasury
had not issued any conclusive findings against it on any of the
utility's coal contracts' and that it was cooperating with the
Treasury on its investigations of the coal contracts.
The Sunday Times reported that the Treasury's investigation
had revealed that Eskom paid more than 130 million rand ($9
million) to a mining company owned by the Gupta family for coal
the power utility could not use.
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Louise Ireland)